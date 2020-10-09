Watch Dogs Legion’s new story trailer shows London in crisis

Watch Dogs Legion, the highly anticipated third instalment in the open-world hacker series, is coming 29th October and Ubisoft have released a new trailer to prepare us.

This exciting story-focused trailer shows us a London under the threat of total collapse; a private army polices the streets, crime syndicates capitalise on the disruption, and a terrorist called Zero Day threatens to destroy everything. It’s down to DedSec to save the city. And that means recruiting an army.

Watch Dogs Legion’s brilliant sounding new mechanic is that anyone can be a hacker; every NPC can be recruited and played, bringing their unique skills to the fight.

Watch Dogs was a somewhat disappointing start to the series but Watch Dogs 2 was a fantastic game and proof that the concept worked, it even made our Top 10 Greatest GTA Clones Of All Time list. If Watch Dogs Legion lives up to its promise, it might have a spot there itself.