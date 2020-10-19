Watch Dogs Legion will add Aiden Pearce as playable main campaign character

The original star of Watch Dogs, Aiden Pearce, will be available as a main campaign character in Watch Dogs Legion once his DLC pack is made available.

Speaking in a Reddit AMA, the game's live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan answered several questions centred on Pearce’s return, who'll be joining the game in post-launch DLC. Thillainathan said that Aiden will be slotted into the main campaign once the DLC is released, adding “You don't need to finish the DLC to play as Aiden in the single-player story.”

Fans were curious how Pearce would fit into the Watch Dogs Legion main campaign when he’s an established character, rather than the customisable NPCs that can be recruited to DedSec. Thillainathan explained that he will function like every other playable character in the game, but the main campaign will be tweaked to fit his personality, “We are writing the full single-player story again with [Aiden's] personality. When you replay the main missions again, Aiden will be integrated into all the original cinematics.”

As previously confirmed, Aiden will be added to the game with three other playable characters in the Bloodline DLC pack, alongside Watch Dogs 2’s Wrench and two brand new characters, including a character with ties to the Assassin’s Creed series.

Despite including established characters like Pearce and Wrench, they will be fully customisable like the rest of the roster: “Once they are on your team, you can customize them as you wish. can't wait to see everyone's version of Aiden and Wrench.”

Watch Dogs Legion is coming 29th October, with next-gen upgrades available after the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch. The Bloodline DLC will be hitting digital stores in December.