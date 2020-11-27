Watch Dogs: Legion delays multiplayer until 2021 to deal with bugs

Watch Dogs: Legion's planned multiplayer modes will no longer be arriving this December, as initially planned, and will be delayed until 2021.

Ubisoft announced the delay of all online features so it can focus on addressing the game's various technical issues.

The Legion multiplayer modes, which will offer free-roaming co-op and missions for 2-4 players, alongside various PvP challenges, was expected to launch on 3rd December. Regrettably, due to the base game's persistent issues with bugs, Ubisoft is now shifting its attention to fixing these issues before expanding the game any further.

"Since the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion," Ubisoft wrote in a blog post, "some of you continue to have technical issues preventing you from enjoying the game. The dev team is committed to fixing these issues and will not stop until everyone can experience the game as intended."

Bug fixes and stability improvements will be coming with this week's 2.20 update for PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and PC. Ubisoft says it will continue to address Legion's technical issues - further stability improvements and graphics optimisations for PC will be coming this December.

With this increased but essential workload, it is understandable that Watch Dogs: Legion's online modes need to wait. The multiplayer add-on is expected in early 2021 now.