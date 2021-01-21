Watch Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase here today

Capcom will be live-streaming a new Resident Evil showcase later today, and you can watch it live in the video below.

The showcase promises world-first gameplay footage and a new trailer for Resident Evil: Village, along with even more Resident Evil news. Could this include more information on the Resident Evil movie or the new Netflix series? Maybe there will even be confirmation of the rumoured Resident Evil 4 remake?

We will find out together when the stream begins at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT.