Watch: Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn enjoys a bit of violence in Mafia: Definitive Edition



“Straight into the violence, no messing around.”

To celebrate the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K Games invited boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to take a spin with the much-anticipated remake of the 2002 crime classic. As quick with the quips as new mob prospect Tommy Angelo is with his fists, Hearn provides a running commentary as colourful as the ‘claret’ you will spill on your rise through the ranks of the mafia.

If you are as excited about the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition as we are, this video will be a really entertaining way to pass the time between now and when you finally get your hands on it.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is out now.