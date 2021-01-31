Warner Bros is trying to patent the Shadow of Mordor 'Nemesis system'

Warner Bros are in the process of patenting the groundbreaking Nemesis system from the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor series, and it looks like they are going to get it.

This information came to light during the latest video from Game Maker's Toolkit, which covers the Nemesis system in-depth. It appears Warner Bros intends to patent this special gaming system.

The Nemesis system was a revolutionary new way to tell organic, randomly generated stories in an open-world game. In the context of the Mordor series, every major Uruk captain you fought came with unique attributes and would remember their past encounters with you. If they killed you, they would grow stronger and gain more followers. If you defeated them, they may come back to life later and learn from the mistakes that cost them in your last encounter. It's a system that rewards success and failure in equal measure, creating moments within the game unique to your experience. It was arguably the best new gaming mechanic of the last-gen.

You can already imagine the applications of this system on other IPs. Apparently, Warner Bros could imagine it and have been eager to prevent other studios from using it.

The patent was first filed in 2016 and is listed as "Nemesis characters, nemesis forts, social vendettas and followers in computer games", listing the programmers from Monolith Productions who created the system and listing the current assignee as Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.

According to the listing, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a final rejection in November 2019. Warner Bros has since pushed back, and in October 2020, a "Notice of Allowance" was issued on the patent. It appears Warner's objections to the rejection have been successful and the patent office now believes the invention qualifies for a patent.

It is likely only a matter of time before the patent is granted and, hopefully, this means Warner Bros can get moving on a new Middle-Earth game or start applying the system to some of their other iconic IPs. Imagine a Batman game that uses this system, for instance?

But it raises the big ethical question. Should gaming mechanics be eligible for patents? It is debatably a bad precedent to set in an industry where expanding and improving upon the mechanics that came before is how the medium moves forward. What motivation does Warner Bros have to improve on its own system, once it knows no one else can beat them to it?

Imagine a world where Sega managed to patent stealth gameplay, following the release of their arcade title 005, where would the stealth genre be without other innovators adding their own spin to things? We would have no Metal Gear Solid or no Hitman, to name just a few. The implications of cutting off the rest of the industry from a gameplay system that, while brilliant, could always find room for new ideas is precarious. They say innovation dies without competition and that could be the case here for the Nemesis system if Warner Bros gets their way.

Of course, patents for games is not a new concept, mostly they have been harmless visual gimmicks like BioWare's patent on the Mass Effect dialogue wheel or Sega's old patent on the Crazy Taxi compass, but there are some examples of patents that do put a stranglehold on the creativity of the industry.

Nintendo currently holds a patent on Eternal Darkness' sanity meter, which has been preventing other games from dabbling with this concept since Nintendo have next to no interest in developing games in the horror genre anymore. Most recently, Bloober Team has put a patent on The Medium's excellent dual-reality gameplay mechanic. I understand being proud of your invention and wanting to protect it, but patents as a whole feel counter to the spirit of creativity. Patent a name or visual design, yes. Patent the specific construction of a thing, sure. But to patent a concept is just baffling levels of greed.

I think Obsidian design director Josh Sawyer, put it best: