Warner Bros. Games Montreal officially reveal Gotham Knights

DC FanDome, the inaugural online convention for the comic book giants, was the host of an announcement for Warner Bros.Games Montreal’s next major Batman title since Arkham Origins.

The rumours were all true. It’s called Gotham Knights, it features the Court of Owls as the main antagonists, and it’s a game that lets you play as the Batfamily instead of Batman. Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. All of Batman’s former wards, making it on their own in a dangerous Gotham that has gone to Hell in the wake of Batman’s death. That is an excellent cinematic trailer to set the hype train moving.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal were not done there, however. They also had gameplay footage to share.

This is a very promising preview. This game feels akin to the Arkham games but with a style and energy of its own. It seems to be an open world, or at least makes use of expansive story maps (like The Last of Us Part II) and lets you take two characters into missions. The footage seems to suggest a mechanic where you can switch between characters during the mission, and also promises a two-player co-op mode. That is already welcome new addition and the combat system appears inspired by the Arkham combat system but different enough to not seem like a straight copy; the use of XP is expanded here where characters now level up rather than just add new components to their arsenal.

Everything coming out of Gotham Knights right now feels reassuring. This is clearly its own story with it’s own continuity. It has nothing to do with the Arkham series, which is a great first step. Chart your own path. Carve your own style. I am already sold on a return trip to Gotham.

Gotham Knights will release in 2021.