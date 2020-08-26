War Child UK announces Sporting Champions charity streams on Twitch

Renowned UK based charity, War Child UK has announced ‘Sporting Champions’ today, a brand-new fundraiser that will live stream a number of popular sporting games to raise money to help children and young people affected by war.

The campaign kicks-off today with a major Steam Sale, running between now and 1st September, offering huge discounts on a selection of top-class sports titles including Dirt 4, Pumped BMX Pro, OlliOlli2, Super Mega Baseball 2 and Descenders.



The campaign promises that a “percentage of proceeds from the sale will go directly towards providing young, war-affected people with psychosocial support, social connectedness, trust and coping skills; alongside opportunities for growth and personal development.”



Alongside the Steam Sales, War Child UK will be broadcasting charity live streams showcasing the titles available in the sale. The action kicks off on the War Child UK Twitch Channel between 4pm and 6pm BST on the 26th August. Additional streams will take place on 28th August, 31st August, and 1st September.



"Sporting Champions is only made possible by the direct participation from War Child’s friends and partners from the gaming and sporting sectors,” said David Miller, Head of Gaming Partnerships, War Child UK. “Their support is crucial in ensuring that children affected by war receive the help they need. Our campaign slogan is: ‘You play. So every child can’, and that is just as important now as it ever was.”

The full schedule on Twitch

The full list of titles available in the Steam Sale are as follows:

Dirt 4

Golf It

Descenders

OlliOlli

OlliOlli2

Stikbold!

Pumped BMX Pro

Super Mega Baseball 2



War Child UK’s specialist gaming team has already raised a massive $4.3 million through gaming, thanks to partnerships and live streams, and Sporting Champions is another great opportunity to change the lives of vulnerable children in war zones.