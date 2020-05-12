Waking, the dream-like adventure, is heading to Xbox One and PC in June

Waking, the dream-like adventure, is heading to Xbox One and PC in JunePlatforms: Microsoft Xbox One | PC
Jason Oda's Waking looks gorgeous - the hazy, dreamy visuals combined with third-person action adventure gameplay looks like winning combination. And, the good news is that it's releasing on Xbox One and PC on 18th June.
Check out the announcement trailer above.
First announced as Coma at E3 2017, Waking combines third-person exploration and real-world guided meditation in an introspective journey of self-reflection and remembrance. Traverse the twisted pathways of your mind in a quest to wake, and make choices that shape a uniquely individual experience. Along the way, face your fears and desires as you summon memories of loved ones, and do battle with those who would have you sleep forever.
Key Features
- A true meditative experience: Third-person exploration melds with guided meditation techniques to create a new type of experience at the intersection of reflection, emotion and memory.
- A uniquely personal journey: Waking asks you to draw on your own experiences, fears and desires and bring them with you on your journey to wake. Your memories are your protectors, your companions and your weapons.
- A world of dreams and nightmares: The Mindscape is a treacherous place, a shifting, twisted maze of shattered thoughts and errant memory.
- A fight to survive. A fight to exist: Trapped within your dying mind you face a choice: give in to oblivion or fight for your existence. Use your memories and willpower to uncover the mystery of your dreaming, and return to the waking world.