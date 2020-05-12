Waking, the dream-like adventure, is heading to Xbox One and PC in June

Jason Oda's Waking looks gorgeous - the hazy, dreamy visuals combined with third-person action adventure gameplay looks like winning combination. And, the good news is that it's releasing on Xbox One and PC on 18th June.

Check out the announcement trailer above.

First announced as Coma at E3 2017, Waking combines third-person exploration and real-world guided meditation in an introspective journey of self-reflection and remembrance. Traverse the twisted pathways of your mind in a quest to wake, and make choices that shape a uniquely individual experience. Along the way, face your fears and desires as you summon memories of loved ones, and do battle with those who would have you sleep forever.

Key Features