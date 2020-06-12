Voidtrain: Build your interdimensional train and fight the evil nazis in this upcoming FPS survival game

Voidtrain is a FPS survival game that sees you exploring across dimensions, solving puzzles and just trying to survive as evil Nazis fight you at every turn.

In the beginning of their adventure a player only gets a slow push-trolley. By gathering the debris around them, players can both build crafting tools and benches and upgrade the train. The initial trolley can be upgraded in several ways — a player chooses whether they want to extend it by adding an extra train car, make it faster with a steam, diesel or tesla engine, or boost the train's defence by building walls around it.

On your journey across Voidtrain you’ll find multiple points of interest scattered across the worlds:

Floating islands. A lot more dangerous than they look and infested with unique fauna. Use your weapon arsenal to drive them away. Explore the islands for resources and loot.

A lot more dangerous than they look and infested with unique fauna. Use your weapon arsenal to drive them away. Explore the islands for resources and loot. Puzzle islands. Solving the puzzles earns players special rewards.

Solving the puzzles earns players special rewards. Build the locomotive. Players will face many obstacles on the way, including floating minefields, large flying predators and more. Upgrade the train's defense capabilities to overcome the challenges.

Players will face many obstacles on the way, including floating minefields, large flying predators and more. Upgrade the train's defense capabilities to overcome the challenges. Interdimensional train depots. The depots are the interim stops between worlds (biomes), taken over by Nazis. Players will have to defeat the Nazis and free their hostages. Doing so awards generous rewards. Each depot allows players to enhance their train.

The depots are the interim stops between worlds (biomes), taken over by Nazis. Players will have to defeat the Nazis and free their hostages. Doing so awards generous rewards. Each depot allows players to enhance their train. Void Cards. During the depot stops players can use special items to make their next journey a lot more difficult. With higher risks comes higher rewards.

During the depot stops players can use special items to make their next journey a lot more difficult. With higher risks comes higher rewards. Increasing difficulty. The better equipment and train progression you have, the harder the challenge becomes, scaling with your abilities.

Voidtrain is heading to PC later this year. Check out the gameplay trailer above...