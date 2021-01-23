Vicarious Visions reportedly moved to support on Diablo 2 remaster

Yesterday we learned that Activision would be taking Vicarious Visions, the studio responsible for smash hit remasters like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and folding them into Blizzard to provide support for existing Blizzard projects.

Now we have learned that they may be working on the Diablo 2 remake, previously announced under the title Diablo II: Resurrected.

According to Bloomberg, Vicarious Visions has been working with Blizzard since last year, despite the announcement only dropping yesterday.

Until 2020, the Diablo 2 remake was being developed by Blizzard's Team 1, the studio responsible for the contentious Warcraft III: Reforged. The internal review for the Warcraft remaster revealed a series of errors, including "poor planning, miscommunication and a rushed release due to financial pressure from management, among other factors."

Blizzard ultimately chose to take Diablo 2 to the division working on the upcoming Diablo IV, with Vicarious Visions being brought in to provide support, based on their established pedigree with successful remasters.

In October 2020, Blizzard decided to restructure Team 1, and members of the team were offered a chance to interview for new positions within the company. Those who did not find a position were eventually let go. Some team members opted to leave for other opportunities, including DreamHaven Inc., which was formed by Blizzard co-founder and former CEO Mike Morhaime.

There is no further information on when the Diablo 2 remaster will be dropping. It was initially announced for a 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic and these internal changes have clearly pushed it back. Hopefully, we will hear more soon.