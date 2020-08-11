Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed until 2021

Originally planned for March earlier this year and pushed back to an unspecified date in 2020, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has now been delayed until 2021.

Releasing a statement on the game's Twitter account, developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive confirmed that the game won't be released this year.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game. Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time," the statement reads. The delay is "one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible," and we should be expect some news regarding the launch in the next couple of months. Which is all pretty vague but it's better than no news which is what fans have had for the last few months.

While a '2020 release is no longer possible,' there are no specific reasons given for the delay. It's not hard to imagine what those might be though, with COVID-19 impacting many game developers this year. Competing with another huge open-world RPG in Cyberpunk 2077 will have been part of the delay as well. Cyberpunk itself has been delayed several times and is due for release September 2020.

Bye bye Los Angeles and say hello to Seattle, the setting of Bloodlines 2.

The original Bloodlines game became something of a cult hit, with the story and writing being praised despite some technical flaws with the game on release. Fans of the series will have to wait a little while longer for the sequel, something they should be used to by now, having waited 16 years for a sequel, what's another year?