Valve's Gabe Newell claims Valve have several games in development, getting ready for an announcement

Valve boss Gabe Newell currently resides in New Zealand, waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic somewhere relatively safe. He has been so impressed with his time there that he has even considered relocating game developers to the country, something he initially floated back in October.

He expanded on this notion during a new interview with 1 News, where Newell said there is "strong interest" among some Valve employees about relocating to New Zealand. However, he stated there is currently no plan to start any such program just yet, citing uncertainty about the ongoing pandemic as a reason to be cautious.

"You don't want to uproot a bunch of families, have them come here, and then the situation gets a bunch better, and then they have to turn around and go back," he said. "So that's why getting a better handle on how long the epidemic is going to be affecting our operational decisions is important to that."

In a conversation that discussed hosting gaming tournaments in New Zealand and his sympathies for CD Projekt Red, Newell was also asked about Half-Life 3 and "Citadel," the rumoured codename for a new project at Valve. While he declined to comment on either subject, he did confirm that Valve has several new games in development as the studio feels a renewed energy following the success of Half-Life: Alyx.

"We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing. It's fun to ship games," he said. "Alyx was great. To be back doing singleplayer games, that created a lot of momentum inside the company to do more of that."

One of those games better be Half-Life 3, I swear to Christ, Gabe.