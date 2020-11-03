Valve will launch Half-Life’s Gnome Chompski into space for charity

In Half-Life 2: Episode 2, you can launch a garden gnome called Gnome Chompski into space. You can check it out in this Achievement Hunter video, courtesy of Rooster Teeth.

Now, Valve’s Gabe Newell is going to launch a real garden gnome into space to raise money for a children’s charity.

Newell is teaming up with Weta Workshop, best known for their work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Rocket Lab, a small satellite launch company, to raise money for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Starship, a children's hospital in New Zealand.

Newell promises to donate a dollar for every person who watches Gnome Chompski’s maiden voyage into space live, or within a day of the launch. The launch will take place sometime within a 14 day window that starts on 15th November, over on the Rocket Lab live site. In the meantime, you can keep track of the launching time here.

For those worrying about Gnome Chompski being stranded in space forever or even just worried about the environmental implications of leaving debris up in space, fear not, the rocket system being used for this space launch can reorient to re-enter our atmosphere once it’s reached its target, meaning the rocket will burn up on re-entry. Ok, that’s not great for Gnome Chompski either but at least it’ll be quick.