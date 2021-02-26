Valheim sells over 4 million copies

Viking survival sim Valheim continues to be a smash-hit as it crosses another impressive milestone, selling over 4 million copies in less than three weeks.

It was only last week when Valheim has crossed the 3 million mark, which again followed hot on the heels of selling 2 million copies. The trajectory of Iron Gate's Early Access release continues to be astonishingly impressive. Valheim has more than 111,145 user reviews on Steam at the time of writing, with a 96 percent rate of 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews.

Fans have also watched over 31 million hours of Valheim streams on Twitch.

This follows the news that Valheim had crossed the prestigious 500,000 concurrent player peak, making it one of only 5 games to do so on Steam.

As our review stated, the "future is very bright" for Valheim, and with a DLC road map for 2021 ahead, it looks like it will only grow brighter.