Valheim developers advise players to back up data to avoid 'Evil World-Destroyer Bug'

The developers of Early Access smash-hit, Valheim, are advising players to back up their world and characters, due to the presence of an "evil world-destroyer bug."

Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson took to Twitter warn players to back up their data to avoid falling victim to this formidable bug.

Svensson also notes that the Valheim devs have so far been unable to replicate the evil world-destroyer bug themselves, meaning they cannot actually isolate the issue and fix it yet.

Svensson suggests the bug "seems to occur more often if you exit the game by ALT+F4, so try to use menu->exit instead."

He directs players to the crucial data's exact location, saying all worlds and characters are saved in C:\Users\Username\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim.

Valheim is an open-world survival game set within a purgatory based on Viking culture. It's proving to be a massive success for Iron Gate, selling over one million copies in just 8 days and hitting a peak of 361,281 concurrent players on Steam.