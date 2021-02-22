Valheim cracks 500k concurrent players on Steam; only the fifth game to do so

Valheim is well and truly the next big thing in PC gaming. The Early Access Viking survival game has already hit a milestone of 3m copies sold in just 16 days, and now it has broken its own concurrent player peak by hitting over 500k players.

As per Steam analytics, Valheim hit 502,387 concurrent players in the last 24 hours.

For some context, Valheim has joined a very exclusive club. The 500k Club, we'll call it. The only other games to hit over 500k concurrent players on Steam are PUBG, CS:GO, Dota 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

However, the club's current top dog is PUBG, with a staggering 3.2m concurrent player back in January 2018.

Valheim currently sits in 4th place on the Steam Charts, behind old mainstays CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG, and handily beating the likes of Apex Legends, GTA V, and Team Fortress 2.

Our 8/10 Early Access review said the "future is very bright" for Valheim, and that is becoming abundantly clear every day. Developers Iron Gate have recently shared their 2021 road map filled with new content.