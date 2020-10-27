US Navy now has training protocol for dealing with their Twitch chat

The US military sure does love to use popular gaming platforms like Twitch for unethical recruitment drives. The US Army ESports channel went through quite the journey, being forced to allow trolls to remain in the chat for fear of violating freedom of speech protections against government censorship has meant their chat is essentially wall-to-wall messages about war crimes. And it is hilarious because any military body preying on impressionable young kids will always be a dick move and warrants a dickish response.

The US Navy, however, are getting proactive about the war crime spam and now have training materials to guide their streamers through the difficult terrain of Twitch.

In documents acquired by journalist Micah Loewinger, the Navy offers a series of scripted replies that any United States military personnel can use in response to the ever-popular “What’s your favourite U.S. war crime?” question.

None of these answers engage with the topic, they are essentially saying “don’t ask me, I just work here” but the most frustrating answer is surely this one:

“I am here to hang out with people like me who love gaming. If you want to know more about my life in the Navy, I am happy to discuss. But I will not speak on behalf of others.”

No, you are not just there to hang out. You are spreading propaganda and trying to recruit children to join the military. It’s a lot harder to set up at a job fair or visit an underfunded school these days so you go to Twitch. You are preying on kids to maintain an apparatus of violence around the world, don’t pretend you’re Ninja or something.

This is all rather pointless as we know sidestepping scrutiny is now part of their online protocol so get back to playing another exciting round of Call of Duty. Nothing sinister about that.