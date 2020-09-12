The Trevor Project, a US-based charity that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ people under 25, has released a clothing collection on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as part of suicide prevention month in September.

Announced via a statement on their website, The Trevor Project stated that the "limited edition t-shirts, hats, and more will be available for download beginning today," adding that the custom designs, "signal that wearers support LGBTQ youth and want to raise awareness of suicide prevention best practices."

Animal Crossing players can access the designs and support the cause by using the creator code: MA-7248-1702-1536 or searching the Custom Design Portal inside Abel Sisters for the item title (all items start TRVR).

During a time of nationwide school closures, mass physical distancing, and increased isolation, the video game has driven positive social connections worldwide. In-game tasks such as fishing, island landscaping, bug catching, and home decoration can help young LGBTQ players form positive social connections in the game and across social media. With significant decreases in in-person support systems, playing the game can create feelings of belonging, community, and safety that empower LGBTQ youth. Positive social interactions serve as protective factors, which are proven to significantly reduce the risk for negative mental health outcomes, including depression and thoughts of suicide. The Trevor Project's Statement

The initiative from The Trevor Project comes a month after Hellmann's offered to donate real meals to charity, in exchange for spoiled turnips from players.