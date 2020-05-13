Unreal Engine 4 could now be bargain of the year - FREE until your creation's revenue reaches $1 MILLION!

Epic have updated their licencing arrangements for Unreal Engine 4 and have now made the game development engine totally free to use until the revenue from your game passes $1 million - after which, they will charge a 5% royalty.

Unreal Engine 4 is one of the most widely used game development engines used to build everything from indie games right up to big studio AAA titles - the fact that you can now use it and publish your games with no charge at all until you've already made your first million is frankly amazing and one of the best deals we've ever seen...

Check out the Unreal Engine website for more information on the licence terms.

