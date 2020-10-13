UK National Videogame Museum receives £400,000 grant to help it during pandemic

The UK National Videogame Museum has received a grant from the Arts Council of England's Culture Recovery Fund to help it stay afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per GamesIndustry.biz, the museum received a £400,000 grant as part of a £1.57 billion scheme to protect the arts and cultural sectors of the UK during the pandemic which has severely impacted many culturally significant venues including theatres and museums.

The museum was founded in 2015 in Nottingham, under the name National Videogame Arcade, becoming the world’s first dedicated cultural centre for video games. It moved locations to Sheffield in 2018 and adopted its current name, the National Videogame Museum, and features playable exhibits. It serves a valuable function in preserving the history of video games.

The grant will allow the museum to continue operations until Spring 2021.