UK Games Expo postponed until August 2020

Organisers of the UK Games Expo have announced they are to postpone the event until August 21st following government advice. The full statement is below...

In view of the current Covid-19 virus pandemic, the directors of UK Games Expo have decided to postpone the 2020 UK Games Expo until Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd August.

However because of other shows, the halls will not be 1,2 and 3 but will be halls 9, 10, 11 and 12. You may insert whatever expletive feels appropriate at this point ________. We did!

This decision has been made after considering national advice and government directives with regard to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, the expected closure of large venues and the probable duration of the infection. This decision has been made following consultation with sponsors, show partners and our venues.

We consider that a postponement at this stage maximises the chances to both protect the health and well-being of all our attendees and hold a successful show in 2020 so that participant exhibitors sustain the least disruption and financial difficulty.

We understand that this decision will impact everyone in different ways and will have a financial impact on some. We can only apologise for this and assure you that we are working with all our providers and hotels to help with these costs.

ALL VISITORS AND EXHIBITORS WHO CANNOT ATTEND THE NEW DATES FOR ANY REASON WILL RECEIVE A FULL REFUND OF TICKETS AND STAND FEES.

Both of us and the rest of the team would personally like to thank those individuals who have offered advice and support in recent days and the wider community whose engagement and enthusiasm mean so much to us.

As a special note we are aware that the new dates for the show will coincide with the dates for Tabletop Scotland. The choice of available dates for all the contracted services we need to run the show were very limited and in fact this date was the only viable option. We have spoken to Duncan and Dave from Tabletop Scotland and apologised to them. They were amazingly gracious and we are working with them to ensure they suffer no financial loss and that their revised plans for Tabletop Scotland later in 2020 meet with success.

We have created postponement documentation to help with any questions. Please make sure you read the section of the postponement documentation that is relevant to you as it will give you the best answer. The sections are: General Questions, Visitor, Exhibitor, Volunteer, Tournament Organiser, Live Event Act or Workshop/Seminar Host.