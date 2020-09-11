Ubisoft turn back the clock to bring Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time back as a remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was one of the definitive titles of the PS2-era, with its innovative traversal and combat skills (a precursor to Batman: Arkham’s free-flow combat) and the ingenious time-reversal mechanics that brought new levels of strategy to the classic platforming franchise.

The Sands of Time spawned two sequels, and a prequel, along with a poorly received movie adaptation before Ubisoft attempted a full reboot that proved far less successful.

Ever since fans of The Sands of Time have clamoured for a remaster or a remake, and they are finally getting their wish as Ubisoft announced at their Ubisoft Forward event that a full remake 2003 classic was coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game will be remade from the ground up using the Assassin’s Creed engine, using motion capture as opposed to animation to add more nuance to the action and cut scenes.

Motion capture will be used to remake all of the performances.

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man) will be reprising his role as the Prince while Joanna Wasick will be replaced as Farah by Supinder Wraich. Due to the constraints of voice acting, Lowenthal and Wasick never actually got to interact while making the original game, but now Lowenthal and Wraich will be able to play off each other on set, hopefully providing more spark between the two characters.

It should be a lot of fun to go back to 2003 and relive the Prince of Persia action on more modern platforms. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released 21st January 2021.

And, once again, while this news is certainly exciting it bears remembering that Ubisoft is still struggling to implement meaningful corporate change to create a safer environment for their staff. Until that day comes, we must always remind ourselves that these companies can and must do better, even while they entertain us.