Ubisoft reconsidering Rainbow Six Quarantine title because, well, you know why

Ubisoft is now having second thoughts about releasing their horror-themed Rainbow Six spin-off, Rainbow Six Quarantine, under that title in 2021. For obvious reasons.

During an investors Q&A, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked whether the company is considering a name change in light of the current pandemic. While Guillemot did not give a definitive answer, he did say they are "evaluating" the title of the game. So, while it is not set in stone, do not be surprised in there is a name-change soon.

The squad-based tactical first-person shooter (something of a mash-up of Rainbow Six and Left 4 Dead) that currently goes by the name Rainbow Six Quarantine is based on a very successful Halloween event in the base game called Outbreak. Also, probably, a poor name choice right now.

Rainbow Six Quarantine has no release date, but Ubisoft claims they are planning to launch it during the 2021/2022 fiscal year, which translates in poor people time to April 2021 to March 2022.