Ubisoft omit female Assassin’s Creed characters from promo video; promptly apologise for the oversight

Ubisoft has spent a good chunk of 2020 dealing widespread reports of systemic sexism, harassment, misconduct and assault within their company. Their attempts to address these concerns left many doubts, so you would hope they were going to be more careful going forward. Apparently not.

The company put out a short video on their official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account showcasing all of the Assassin’s Creed protagonists who have mastered the hidden blade to celebrate the return of the iconic weapon in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

All except for the women.

No Aveline from Liberation, no Evie from Syndicate, no Kassandra from Odyssey despite many fans noting she is the superior choice over Alexios, not even the female Eivor from Valhalla.

The fanbase spoke up about this bizarre oversight (and the worst men imaginable argued with them for doing so) but Ubisoft finally listened, apologised, and corrected their mistake.

This whole incident has an unfortunate precedent to it, as reported by Bloomberg in July, there is a history of decision-makers at trying to sideline or outright erase female characters in the Assassin’s Creed series. Origins was originally intended to kill off male hero, Bayek, early into the story and make his wife, Aya, the true protagonist but her role was actually diminished over the course of development. Similarly, Odyssey was originally designed for Kassandra to be the only playable character until they were told this wasn’t an option and so the deeply uninteresting Alexios saw his role expanded.

Recently, Ubisoft debuted Valhalla putting the male version of Eivor front and centre, relegating the female Eivor’s reveal to be as a special edition collectable and then giving her a trailer of her own long after the fact.

All of this established behaviour makes the decision to omit literally every female character from their latest promotional material, intended to hype up their next big release, rather troubling. It is hard not to see this decision ad deliberate rather than an oversight and brings further doubt on Ubisoft’s claims that they are working to improve their sexist work culture. Do better.