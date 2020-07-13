Every trailer at the Ubisoft Forward presentation last night

Ubisoft might be mired in controversy right now with allegations of abusive behaviour being levelled at a number of the company's main players but they pressed ahead with their presentation of upcoming releases last night in an attempt to change the direction and narrative of articles on the company. There weren't any huge surprises but we got a better look at a number of their major upcoming games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and the previously leaked Far Cry 6.

We have a gathered together all of the trailers released last night...

Far Cry 6

The biggest new announcement of the night was unfortunately leaked by Sony ahead of the event. However Far Cry 6 remains a highlight of the upcoming Ubisoft slate and will Giancarlo Esposito playing the role of the game's main villain.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The release date of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was confirmed for 17th November and the game will release on next generation consoles when they hit the market. It will be a free upgrade for anyone who buys on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Watch Dogs Legion

Next to be covered at Ubisoft Forward was Watch Dogs: Legion which will launch on 29th October 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia; and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the consoles and will be a free upgrade for existing owners.

Hyper Scape

Next up was the announcement of the Hyper Scape Open Beta for all PC Players being available immediately worldwide. Hyper Scape is a free-to-play fast-paced urban battle royale first person shooter. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Hyper Scape takes place in the distant future of 2054, where up to 100 Contenders descend upon the virtual city of Neo-Arcadia to engage in action-packed and fast-paced matches to be crowned champion.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will release Title Update 2.1.0 on July 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, the Ubisoft subscription service and Stadia. The update will be free for all players, providing the opportunity to play with AI teammates, and features a limited-time event and more.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

The final announcement of the evening was for Tom Clancy's Elite Squad on iOS and Android mobile devices. It will release on both platforms on 27th August and players can pre-register now from the App Store and on Google Play to unlock an exclusive in-game reward, a weapon for Montagne, the iconic operator from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.