Ubisoft announces delay for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Ubisoft has announced that their planned Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed.

It was made via a statement on Twitter:

"Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.

We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support."

The remake to the acclaimed Prince of Persia reboot was announced in September and delayed once already, moving from January 2021 to March.

Yuri Lowenthal (of Marvel's Spider-Man fame) will be reprising his role as the Prince, while Joanna Wasick will be replaced as Farah by Supinder Wraich. They will be re-recording dialogue and providing motion capture.