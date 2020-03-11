Two Point Hospital is going green with the new 'Off The Grid' DLC coming this month

Two Point Hospital is about to go all eco-friendly with the latest new DLC - Off The Grid - which is set for release via Steam on 18th March.

The new update adds new challenges, 35 new illnesses and three new areas in which to develop your thriving hospital.

Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid is available to pre-order now with a 10% discount on the £6.99 retail price.

