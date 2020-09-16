Twitch screw up twice in one week: Intrusive new ads and stereotypical Spanish Heritage Month emotes enrage viewers and streamers

Twitch is not having a good week so far. At the start of the week, the live-streaming giant announced they would be experimenting with “new ad experiences” as per their official site. This new measure will introduce ads mid-stream to some viewers, and much like the pre-rolls, are outside of the control of the streamer.

The new approach to ads will utilise Twitch’s “picture-by-picture” function, meaning the main stream will be pushed into the corner while the ads play.

Creators will be paid for any ads that are run on their channel but many streamers decline to turn ads on for their streams because it can sometimes alienate or turn off potential viewers. With this new approach to ads, they have no choice in the matter.

Understandably a lot of streamers are not happy.

Scottish comedian turned streamer Limmy made a good point about how this method could be potentially damaging to streamers in the Just Chatting category to address serious subjects.

Twitch has yet to respond to the criticism.

One issue that definitely prompted a response was the backlash to a deeply misguided tie-in with Spanish Heritage Month, with a series of modified emotes intended to celebrate Spanish culture but ended up being nothing more than offensive stereotypes.

Twitch has since removed the emotes and issued an apology on Twitter. "We launched these emote modifiers today as part of our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month but we clearly missed the mark, and we apologize. These were not an appropriate representation of Hispanic and LatinX culture, and we’ve removed them."

With that ugliness out of the way, hopefully, the rest of Twitch's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations (15th September to 15th October) will run more smoothly.

You can follow Twitch’s spotlight series of Hispanic and LatinX streamers on their official site and the non-profit organisation ‘Latinx in Games ‘ will be hosting a virtual summit called Unidos Online on its official Twitch channel from 9th-11th October, putting a spotlight on Latinx creatives "in a series of segments ranging from panels, game tournaments, cook-offs, and more".