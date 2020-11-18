Twitch criticised for new Affiliate Fast Track scheme

Twitch has come under fire for their new Affiliate Fast Track scheme, in partnership with Monstercat music label.

The live-streaming giant has been accused of trying to monetise its current DMCA crisis while streamers are losing their channels or living in fear of losing their channels due to some oversight. Twitch's new partnership with Monstercat will offer players a shortcut to the hallowed affiliate status for just $5 a month. Affiliate is the first tier, below Partner, that allows streamers to monetise their work through subscriptions and donations from viewers.

Typically, the 'road to affiliate' is pretty rough, as a streamer must meet set criteria that include hitting 50 followers, clocking in 500 total minutes of broadcasts across at least 7 days, and average three or more concurrent viewers. Being able to pay your way to Affiliate has rubbed many affiliates and partners the wrong way. Spawn On Me's Kahlief Adams tweeted "This seems amazingly unfair to all those folks who have worked hard to get to affiliate but it also feels like it lessens the value of an affiliate status if you can just buy your way in."

This is fair. Monetisation should be something you work towards earning, you need the viewers to earn money from subs and paying $5 to jump the queue leaves you with nowhere to go. They clearly aren't working hard enough to become an affiliate and so won't gain the benefit of being an affiliate, it feels like Twitch is selling players a handful of pebbles and telling them it's magic beans.

What's more, the subscription deal comes with a library of DMCA-exempt songs that players can use on streams to avoid taking any strikes or risking a ban. This is especially galling, while Twitch (owned by Amazon) does next to nothing to help streamers who have been hit with bans due to archaic copyright laws, rather than using their resources to help members, they have found a way to make money off these prevalent fears.

Esports commentator Thom Badinger noted it was "depressing how [Twitch] sees its creators with an issue and thinks of it as a monetization opportunity vs something they should help with."

I would say we stay tuned to see if Twitch responds to this criticism and do the right thing but that I would not suggest holding your breath.