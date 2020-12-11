Turtle Rock Studios are Back 4 Blood; reveal look at new spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead

At the Game Awards last night, Warner Bros. Games released a reveal trailer and new gameplay footage for Back 4 Blood, the upcoming first-person cooperative zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios, the dev team behind the game-changing Left 4 Dead franchise.

Left 4 Dead is one of the all-time greats. A four-player co-op game that sees you and three others fight your way through a horde of zombies in various scenarios. It set the standard for multiplayer co-op in the horror genre.

Turtle Rock attempted to reinvent the genre with their sci-fi action, asynchronous multiplayer Evolve but overthought the simplicity that made the Left 4 Dead series shine and struggled to find a base. It seems they are going back to basics with Back 4 Blood, which was announced last year before going silent. This feels very much feels like a spiritual successor to the beloved L4D series.

Back 4 Blood will be playable online with a squad of four or solo with up to three AI teammates. The game will also come with an eight-player online PvP mode. Fans can tune-in to the Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase on 17th December to get a better look at the game, including discussion from the Turtle Rock Studios team members.

The showcase will begin at 6 pm (GMT) and will be streamed on the Turtle Rock Studios Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Left 4 Dead made the list of the 10 greatest horror games of all time because of what it did for pioneering the multiplayer horror genre that is going through a boom period right now; check out where it landed on our list.

Back 4 Blood is slated for release on 22nd June 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.