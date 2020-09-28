Tribeca Film Festival to expand Tribeca Games program with new award and advisory board

Tribeca Games, which operates as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, has announced it will be expanding the scope of its games coverage with a new advisory board and award.

Since LA Noire was recognised as an Official Selection back in 2011, a handful of other games have been bestowed the honour; Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, and God of War. 2021 will be honouring the 10th anniversary of LA Noire’s game-changing inclusion by opening submissions for video games and launching the Tribeca Games Award.

“In the ten years since we first welcomed a game to Tribeca's official program, we've seen an exciting convergence of games, film, and immersive experiences. Where there was once a clear delineation between media, there is now a blurring of the lines - stories have become games and games have become stories,” explained Tribeca Film Festival CEO and co-founder, Jane Rosenthal, who went on to say “Broad recognition for voices at the forefront of this ever-changing landscape is long overdue, and we intend to be a home for these creators whose incredible work should be celebrated.”

A new advisory board will oversee the expanded games section and awards, with an impressive number of creatives and industry figureheads, featuring:

Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and creator of The Mandalorian.

Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming Candyman, Captain Marvel 2.

Geoff Keighley, GamesCom and The Game Awards producer.

Hideo Kojima, Kojima Productions, creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding.

Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment, creative director, Max Payne and Control.

Bing Gordon, EA, co-founder.

Kiki Wolfkill, 343 Industries, head of Halo Transmedia & Entertainment.

Submissions for the Tribeca Games Award are now open, with three submission deadlines: 30th October 2020, 2nd December 2020, and 13th January 2021. Games eligible include titles developed for "web, console, virtual reality, augmented reality and mobile devices."

More announcements for the Tribeca Film Festivals 2021 gaming content is expected to come soon.