Tremble before BIG YEETUS: Fall Guys got a new update and it's thrown everything into glorious chaos

Fall Guys is a little over halfway through its first season and, at this point, certain players have grown accustomed to the patterns and tricks. Even I, a person who put Slime Climb in the Worst category of our Best & Worst of Fall Guys list on the basis that I was really bad at it was absolutely smashing every Slime Climb I encountered.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has decided these damn jelly beans have had it too good for too long, and have endeavoured to throw a spanner in our collective works with their latest content.

All your old favourites and old hatreds have been given a shot of total anarchy in many forms. A few examples: Fall Ball now has swinging pendulums that guard the goal areas, SeeSaw has certain boards missing, WhirlyGig will randomly launch fruit at you rather than more predictable moving balls, and then there is Big Yeetus.

Big Yeetus was one of these things the Fall Guys Twitter account would talk about that felt like it could be a meme, it even had a weird dedicated Twitter account. Now, Big Yeetus is a reality. A large randomly occurring spinning hammer planted in random locations during racecourses to add an extra layer of unpredictability to things. I have played a few rounds of these remixed stages and it has definitely set back my success rate and made things a little more chaotic, which is actually great, it brings things back to the core appeal of the series.

Players have 20 days to get used to all these changes before Season 1 ends and heralds the coming of all the crazy new changes that Fall Guys Season 2 will bring.