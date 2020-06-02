A Total War Saga: Troy will be free on launch on the Epic Games Store

SEGA have announced that A Total War Saga: Troy will launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store on 13th August - and that it will be entirely free to keep for anyone who downloads the game in the first 24 hours!

Using Total War’s BAFTA award-winning marriage of grand turn-based strategy and spectacular real-time battles, A Total War Saga: Troy plunges players into the legendary Bronze-Age conflict of the Trojan War, where they assume the roles of Achilles, Hector, and many other legendary heroes as they fight to defend the great city of Troy… or raze it to...

“Thanks to Epic, we're able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It's a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players,” says Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Officer at Sega Europe Ltd. “Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of TROY to a wide audience through Epic’s massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for.”

A Total War Saga: Troy will launch on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store on Thursday August, 13 2020. A Total War Saga: Troy will become available on other digital PC storefronts such as Steam from August 2021. Further details on A Total War Saga: TROY can be found on the Total War FAQ here.

