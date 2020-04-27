Total War: Shogun 2 Available For Free

Platforms: PC
2 minute read
Posted by Dan Goad Published
Total War: Shogun 2 Available For Free

To make staying at home in the current pandemic a little easier, Sega is giving away Total War: Shogun 2 for free. It will be available on Steam from 18.00 BST / 10.00 PT on Monday 27th April until 1st May.

A statement from Sega states: "The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges to many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational. With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier."

Alongside this, select Total War titles will be on sale, although the sale will not include Rome: Total War, Total War: Three Kingdoms, or the Total War: Warhammer games.

A sequel to the first game in the series, Total War: Shogun 2 includes "a brand new AI system inspired by the scriptures that influenced Japanese warfare, the millennia old Chinese “Art of War"" in addition to Total War's usual mix of 3D battles and campaign map.

It is one of the most acclaimed Total War titles and was awarded the Best Strategy Game award at the 2011 BAFTAs, as well as holding a 90% critical average on metacritic.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags free games, real-time strategy, rts, sega, strategy, total war, Total War: Shogun 2, Turn-based Strategy
Category news

Latest Articles