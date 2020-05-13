Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remasted and coming to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September

Activision have announced that a remastered edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is heading to PC and consoles on 4th September.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will also include fan-favourite features from games across the entire original franchise, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. And yes, Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customisation. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customisation options.

Additionally, fans can select their favourite skaters from the complete roster of original pro talent, including Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist. New features to the remaster include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more.

“Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series,” said Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions. “We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.”