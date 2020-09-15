Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the fastest-selling game in the franchise

The Digital Fix loved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, so much so that our review awarded it the prestigious TDF Gold.

Apparently, we were not alone in our enthusiasm for the classic’s remaster as Activision has announced that the fame is now the fastest game in the series to reach a million units sold.

All that was accomplished in an impressive 10 days. With the remaster bringing on a resurgence in popularity for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, it is entirely possible that Activision and Vicarious Voices return to the series and remaster Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 or perhaps build an all-new entry.

But, seriously, give us THPS3.