Tony Hawk's 1+2's Vicarious Visions is being folded into Blizzard and it sucks

Vicarious Visions, the studio which most recently revived Crash Bandicoot and the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games with their acclaimed remasters, is now being merged into Blizzard as a support studio for existing Blizzard IPs.

Activision announced in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz today, ending 31 years of stellar work in the industry.

"After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support," Activision said in their statement.

This is dreadful news for such a talented studio. This is the thanks they get for bringing Crash and Pro Skater back into the popular consciousness. They do not get more opportunities to excel, they are now just another set of staff for the core Blizzard group. They will likely be assisting on upcoming games like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.

Thanks, Activision.