Tomb Raider launches new 25th Anniversary site, starting a year-long celebration of all things Lara Croft

Tomb Raider will be 25 this October. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have officially kicked off their planned year-long celebration with a new Tomb Raider 25 web page to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The new website will cover all things Lara Croft and Tomb Raider over the course of its 25 years, including in-depth explorations of the major games released, archival media, developer interviews, community activities, live playthroughs, and more. Each month will focus on one game from the series, spanning the remainder of the year.

Crystal Dynamics has also teased a new game that will bridge the classic Tomb Raider series with the acclaimed reboot trilogy.

"Over the last 25 years Tomb Raider has become more than a game and Lara Croft has risen to become a cultural icon," said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. "We're so proud to be a part of this rich tapestry of adventure, but we recognize the true credit belongs to the fans! The amazing Tomb Raider community has made all of this possible, and we look forward to celebrating with them his historic milestone and for many decades to come."