This Valheim mod will spawn murderous wood

This Valheim mod will spawn murderous woodPlatforms: PC
Valheim is an unforgiving realm at times. I have died many times in ways I never expected when I first logged into the smash hit Viking survival sim.
One of the more amusing death traps in Valheim is falling logs; if you are not careful about how you chop down a tree, the log might fall on your head and kill you.
With that hazard in mind, a modder called cowagames has created a voice-activated mod that will spawn 20 collapsing logs in front of you that try to kill you.
I created a mod that spawns logs and tries to kill you from r/valheim
As his video shows, the sudden appearance of murder logs is surprising and terrifying and, being voice-activated, it can backfire. One Redditor suggested a program to viewers activate the mod with Twitch channel points which could be hilarious. You can also watch the highlights of this Valheim stream here.
Of course, you don't need a mod to make logs a deadly threat as this player found out.
They want me dead from r/valheim
Valheim continues to be a massive hit for developer Iron Gate, recently crossing 4 million sales in just 3 weeks and hitting a hallowed 500k concurrent players on Steam.