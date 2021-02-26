This Valheim mod will spawn murderous wood

Valheim is an unforgiving realm at times. I have died many times in ways I never expected when I first logged into the smash hit Viking survival sim.

One of the more amusing death traps in Valheim is falling logs; if you are not careful about how you chop down a tree, the log might fall on your head and kill you.

With that hazard in mind, a modder called cowagames has created a voice-activated mod that will spawn 20 collapsing logs in front of you that try to kill you.

As his video shows, the sudden appearance of murder logs is surprising and terrifying and, being voice-activated, it can backfire. One Redditor suggested a program to viewers activate the mod with Twitch channel points which could be hilarious. You can also watch the highlights of this Valheim stream here.

Of course, you don't need a mod to make logs a deadly threat as this player found out.

Valheim continues to be a massive hit for developer Iron Gate, recently crossing 4 million sales in just 3 weeks and hitting a hallowed 500k concurrent players on Steam.