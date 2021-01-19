This bot will turn your stupid Reddit argument into a stupid Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney courtroom battle

Internet arguments are a constant of online life. Find a place online that allows people to post their thoughts and someone will show up to fight with them about it. Beyond the YouTube comments sections, one of the biggest hot zones for pointless internet fighting is Reddit. They can rage on for days, and they are as absurd as they are tedious. The layout of Reddit certainly doesn't help you follow the spats in a visually pleasing way.

Thankfully, an enterprising programmer called Micah Price has created a bot that will translate Reddit fights into courtroom debates from the popular Ace Attorney series. All you have to do is find an argument in the comments, type '!objection bot'/'!objection-bot and wait for a response. The two frequent offenders in the chain will provide dialogue for Phoenix Wright and his recurring mutually respected nemesis Miles Edgeworth.

The results are fantastic.

Any fans of the Ace Attorney series will be used to circular arguments and massive logic holes (all part of the charm), so translating that to the world of Reddit is such an ingenious move.

Price admits the bot does not currently work on all subreddits and there are still bugs in the code. The code, incidentally, is open source so feel free to have a look with zero Objections.