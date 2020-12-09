These Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond system requirements will make a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare install look like Candy Crush

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond returns the series to its World War 2 roots, this time in VR. Developer Respawn Interactive (Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) have made this a dedicated VR experience and are making the absolute most of the tech, even though it means many gamers will be priced out of the experience.

Take a look at the Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond minimum system requirements, as per Polygon.

Intel i7 9700K (or comparable AMD)

16 GB DDR4 RAM

Nvidia RTX 2080 or higher

340+ GB of space to unpack/install; 170 GB once installed; SSD or NVMe recommended

Please remember these are the MINIMUM requirements to get the game running. To compare: Games like Cyberpunk 2077 will run at high settings with a set up like that. This should let any PC VR gamers out there know that Respawn is going to get the most out of the tech.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is being developed in collaboration with Oculus but will be compatible with your PC VR set of choice through Steam when it drops this Friday.