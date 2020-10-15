The Xbox Series X (and S) launch lineup is here - including every title that has been specifically optimised for the next gen console

Microsoft have confirmed their full list of Optimised for Xbox Series X titles that will be available when the next generation Xbox launches in a few weeks time. These are a mixture of existing titles that have been given a dedicated polish and new titles that are launching alongside the system.

That's not forgetting that almost every Xbox One title will play better on the new console with auto HDR, better frame rates and faster load times - it's clear that your entire library will feel refreshed.

However these games are the ones that developers have gone back to, added improved resolution and other Xbox Series X specific improvements. They're all free upgrades if you already have the games through previous purchases or even via Game Pass...

Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dirt 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

We're expecting additional titles to be added to this list post-launch including the likes of Destiny 2 which is coming in early December and we'd be very surprised if Halo: The Master Chief Collection doesn't get a next gen shine up too.