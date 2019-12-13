Xbox Series X: Microsoft takes the covers off Project Scarlett - here's our first look...

Microsoft have finally unveiled the name and look of the next Xbox - the Xbox Series X looks entirely different to previous consoles with it's tall, boxy look (kind of like a couple of stacked Gamecubes or a shallow PC).

Check out the announcement video above.

Thankfully we get a sense of the scale of the new device - and while it clearly isn't going to stack nicely with the rest of your kit, it shouldn't be too big and will hopefully be something of a statement piece in your living room. As you can see in the image below we'd estimate the Xbox Series X to be approximately the width of one controller and height of around three. It features a vertical disc slot (although we're expecting a discless version of the console as well) and a controller that looks very similar to the existing Xbox One devices.

The monolith-style Xbox Series X looks to be around the same width as a controller and the height of three of them

The Xbox Series X remains on course for a Holiday 2020 release. We already have Halo Infinite confirmed as a launch title but check out the rest of our speculation here...

Phil Spencer has written about the new console over on the Microsoft site and says "For eighteen years and three console generations, the Xbox community has shown us the power both games and fun can have on all of us. As we enter a new generation of gaming, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games – where worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive and surprising – and where you are at the center of your gaming experience. With the new Xbox Series X, we will realize that vision."

Alongside our first look at the console, Microsoft also confirmed that Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is being built for the Xbox Series X.