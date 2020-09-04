The Witcher 3 is getting an upgrade and is heading to next-gen consoles

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to to next-gen consoles and it will look better than ever so that we can all better appreciate those Geralt in the tub scenes.

The new edition will "feature a range of visual and technical improvements" which will include ray tracing and faster loading times. One of the great games to come out of this generation of consoles when it released back in 2015, the game had a revival at the start of this year, when Henry Cavill took on the role of Geralt for the Netflix adaption.

The game will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, while those who already own the game will get the updated version for free. As someone who has played this game a little, I'm appreciative of that fact I won't have to pay to get this game again with all those technical improvements.

We don't have a release date for the enhanced versions, which isn't that surprising considering we still don't know when the next-gen consoles are going to release (or for how much), but expect it some time next year. Interestingly, there was no mention of the Nintendo Switch edition getting such an upgrade, although maybe the rumoured Switch Pro next year might get it. If you missed out on the rumours of an enhanced Nintendo Switch, check out our report in the link provided.