The US Army eSports channel returned to Twitch and it did not go well

Fs in the chat, everybody. The US Army eSports channel has made its return to Twitch and it is, to use some military slang, totally FUBAR.

The channel went silent for a brief period of shore leave while they dealt with niggling issues, such as violating the Constitution of the United States of America.

This is important for the rest of the story, so let us backtrack a little.

You see, when the US Army eSports channel caught the public’s attention back in July (it’s actually existed since November 2018) it fell under extreme scrutiny from the gaming community as a very transparent recruitment technique through the way it uses giveaways, which is a common and often innocuous part of popular streamer outreach to their fanbase, as a means of getting your personal information. As a result, Twitch users swarmed the US Army eSports chat with questions about war crimes and an assortment of verifiable facts about the terrible things the US military have been responsible for in recent history.

The channel initially responded by deleting comments and issuing bans to users for speaking out. The thing is, the US Army is a government body and therefore bans classify as censoring free speech and that is an actual violation of the Constitution. Free Speech Warriors will tell you that being told to shut up on Twitter is censorship but it is not. The government telling you to shut up, however, very much is censorship. Naughty, naughty.

from the official US Army eSports site

Understandably, the US Army eSports channel retreated and went dark for a while. In that time, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the only US House Representative young enough to know what Twitch is, took steps to block the US Army from using Twitch as a recruitment tool. A proposal that was promptly voted down by Congress, because it is in the US governments best interest to get as many expendable young people ready for their next resource war. Alas, at least she tried.

After some time away, the US Army eSports channel has reassessed its approach to policing the chat and will only be issuing bans to users who violate the Twitch specific rules, which is isolated to "personal attacks, crude language, pornographic material, harassment and bullying."

Quoting Wikipedia entries on war crimes is not included, you will note.

Basically, if you want to operate a propaganda wing on one of the most popular youth-facing entertainment platforms on the planet, you need to play by the rules.

And many Twitch users know how to side-step those rules because the US Army eSports channels first day back went to Hell in a handbasket immediately. And, honestly, it was hilarious.

just a sample of how this guys night went

A solitary US soldier hosted a live Q&A session and with the luxury of a completely unmoderated chat (the chat was set to ‘slow mode’ to limit spam but it appears there were no live moderators one hand and the active bots in the chat only existed to offer updates on how long the stream lasted), so users were free to bombard him with questions about his favourite war crimes and quote reports on actual war crimes committed. Helpful of them to offer him ideas for answers, I guess.

Occasionally the host would respond but never actually acknowledging the question asked, just offering context-free responses, and assuring people his mic was not muted (which was another common taunt, ridiculing his frozen silence for most of the stream). When you remember that these people are trained, allegedly to some of the highest standards on the planet, prepared for the most intense situations imaginable, the sight of this man’s spirit slowly being worn down to a mere atom is really something. War is one thing but an unmoderated Twitch chat is Hell.

After two hours of this astonishing spectacle of humiliation, the host gave up and started playing World of Warcraft with a friend so he had an excuse to not acknowledge the chat for long stretches of time. This did not stop the chat from keeping up their shtick, however. Of course, it didn’t.

More amazingly, the same Constitution that prevents them from banning users and deleting comments also restricts them from deleting the VOD so you can go over to their Twitch channel right now and relive this three-hour car crash for yourselves.

Welcome back to Twitch, US Army eSports channel. Embrace the suck.