The Terminator's Sarah Connor and T-800 are coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is basically the video game equivalent of Funko Pops at this point, every major pop culture institution is getting involved in on the fun with Fortnite-inspired skins being added regularly.

The latest addition to the world-conquering battle royale game is two key figures from the iconic Terminator series. So, basically, just the first two movies. Anyone falling into the heart of a Fortnite/Terminator Venn diagram will be delighted to see Sarah Connor (in full post-baby militant doomsday prepper mode) and a T-800 skeleton, probably because Arnie's likeness rights are more than Epic are willing to pay with a lawsuit on their horizon.

Here is the announcement trailer, which features a cheeky riff on one of the most iconic scenes in the classic series (of two films).

The T-800 skin is available for 1,500 V-bucks and includes the built-in Cyberdyne Salute emote. The HK Sky Net uplink back bling and techno-grip axe are optional add-on cosmetics. Sarah Connor costs 1,800 V-bucks, and you can equip her with the T-800 endoskeleton arm back bling and/or the combat knife for extra bucks. You can get all of that, plus some extra cosmetics, with the Future War package that comes at a 2,800 V-bucks price tag.

