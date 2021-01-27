The studio behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic mobile port could be making new KOTOR remake

Aspyr Media, the developers responsible for the mobile port of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, has reportedly been hiring old Bioware staff for a new project, leading to speculation that this could be the rumoured KOTOR remake/sequel.

First noticed by Russian site DTF, Aspyr Media is in the process of recruiting for an unannounced AAA RPG, having previously developed ports for classic Star Wars games, including KOTOR on mobile devices and re-releases of Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy.

Of course, that could be all coincidental, but the site also notes that numerous Bioware veterans have joined the Aspyr team. Including Courtney Woods, a former writer and lead community coordinator on Star Wars: The Old Republic; Daniel Hayden, a senior designer and cinematic designer on multiple projects; and Andrew Lauretta, who worked as Bioware's animation & tech art lead on Star Wars: The Old Republic; among several others.

While none of the new hires appear to have worked on the original KOTOR, their experience with the Bioware style and previous Star Wars titles would surely help any upcoming revivals of the iconic RPG.

The rumours of a new Knights of the Old Republic surfaced following the announcement that EA's exclusivity deal with Lucasfilm was coming to an end, and future Star Wars projects were now being developed by other studios and publishers under the Lucasfilm Games banner. This includes an open-world action game from Ubisoft.