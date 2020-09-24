Marvel’s Spider-Man will not get a free upgrade for existing players, it won't be available as a standalone game AND your saves won't transfer over

The byword of the upcoming console generation seems to be 'confusion' with the latest instalment in the Spider-Man saga being another twist. While owners of the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to play the game via backwards compatibility it won't take advantage of the benefits of the new PlayStation 5 hardware.

Instead the new 'Remastered' version of the game - the original version of which is just two years old - will be a PAID upgrade only and not only that, you won't be able to buy it unless you shell out for the £69.99 Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

And, if you are an existing player the remastered version of the game won't be compatible with your previous game save so you'll be starting completely from scratch on the new edition.

While Microsoft might be set on causing as much confusion as they can, one thing they have been pretty clear on is that Xbox Series X editions of their exclusive games will, by and large, be free upgrades for existing users - even if they are remasters. By making Spider-Man a paid upgrade only available at a premium price Sony are not being particularly consumer friendly and while officially the remastered version of the game will be to all intents and purposes a new release we find it hard to believe that there wouldn't be a way for the developers to make mapping progress from the PlayStation 4 game saves to the PlayStation 5 save file format a possibility.