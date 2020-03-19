The Signifier is a new Tech-noir mystery coming to PC this summer

Playmestudio have announced that their Tech-noir mystery adventure, The Signifier, is set for release on PC in the Summer.
Journey into the last memories of the deceased with the Dreamwalker machine, a deep brain scanner that can recreate recorded senses and dive into the unconscious. Explore the surreal, solve the puzzles hidden within, and discover the truth for yourself.
Check out the reveal trailer above - we'll share more about this fascinating looking game as soon as we can.
We need your help
Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.
You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.
Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.