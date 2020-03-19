The Signifier is a new Tech-noir mystery coming to PC this summer

Playmestudio have announced that their Tech-noir mystery adventure, The Signifier, is set for release on PC in the Summer.

Journey into the last memories of the deceased with the Dreamwalker machine, a deep brain scanner that can recreate recorded senses and dive into the unconscious. Explore the surreal, solve the puzzles hidden within, and discover the truth for yourself.

Check out the reveal trailer above - we'll share more about this fascinating looking game as soon as we can.